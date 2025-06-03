Man dies after falling while riding freight train through remote area of Nevada

By Spencer Burt

ELKO COUNTY, Nevada (KSTU) — A man died early Monday morning after an apparent train-hopping accident in eastern Nevada.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office said emergency dispatch received a call around 4:35 a.m. from a woman who said her friend may have fallen off the freight train they were riding.

Police said the pair had illegally jumped onto the train near Elko, and it was heading toward Utah.

The woman said she fell asleep, and when she woke up, she realized her friend was missing.

Sheriff’s deputies and Union Pacific Railroad employees began searching the stretch of train tracks where the man may have fallen off. A Union Pacific employee found the man’s body on the tracks near Wells, Nevada, around 6:35 a.m.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old James “Ivy” Woods. He was from Shreveport, Louisiana.

Officials said they determined that Woods was “hit by the train as he fell off,” which caused fatal injuries.

