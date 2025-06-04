Family remembers woman struck, killed by train in New Hampshire while trying to get dog off tracks

By Arielle Mitropoulos

EXETER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A Plaistow woman was killed Monday afternoon when she was struck by a train in Exeter, police said.

Alicia Leonardi, 42, was walking with an ex, walking his dog, Jackson, along railroad tracks in a wooded area near the Newfields Road trestle, according to officials.

Police said an Amtrak train approached quickly around a corner behind them, and Jackson ran onto the tracks when he heard the train’s horn. The couple tried to get the dog off the tracks, but both people were struck by the train.

Leonardi was killed. The man with her suffered minor injuries, and the dog was not hurt, police said.

“She loved that dog, that dog was everything to her,” said Leonardi’s mother, Cathleen Collis.

Leonardi’s family is still trying to process the tragedy.

“She’s a very happy, smiling, bubbly girl, and I’m going to miss her very much,” Collis told News 9. “It’s just so sudden.”

“[She was a] very kindhearted person. Very strong-willed. She had some had some tough times. We’ve been doing really well in life right now, and it’s just a tragedy,” said Leonardi’s cousin, Joe Gatley.

Neighbors who live near the train tracks said this is not the first time that they have heard about someone getting hit by a train.

“Oh, it’s just horrendous to hear about, especially in such a way,” said Al Spinale, an Exeter resident. “We live right next to the tracks, right? Obviously, you don’t think about the dangers here.”

A friend called Leonardi a one-of-a-kind person with a heart of gold who will be missed by everyone, especially her daughter.

Her 24-year-old daughter, Faith, told News 9 that her mother meant everything to her. The family said they will keep her memory close.

“Live every day to the fullest because, you know, tomorrow’s not — there’s no guarantee,” Gatley said.

Police said they are working with Amtrak police and CSX police on the investigation.

