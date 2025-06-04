Former Pewaukee resident wanted for murder, kidnapping, after 3 daughters found dead in Washington state

By Ellie Nakamoto-White

PEWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Relatives confirmed Tuesday a man who grew up in Pewaukee is now accused of killing his three young daughters in Washington state. Authorities said Tuesday night they consider 32-year-old Travis Decker to still be on the run.

Decker’s three daughters, identified as 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker, were reported missing out of Wenatchee, Washington on May 30 by their mother after they did not return following a planned visitation with their father, 32-year-old Travis Decker.

Decker, according to the Wenatchee Police Department, was believed to be living out of a white, 2017 GMC Sierra pickup.

On Tuesday, June 3, authorities reported all three girls were found deceased while Decker remains at large. Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told reporters they were still operating as though Decker is still alive.

“We will not rest until Travis is located. Travis, if you’re listening, this is your opportunity to turn yourself in. Do the right thing,” Morrison said. “Do what you need to do and take accountability for your actions. We’re not gonna go away. We’re not gonna rest, and we’re gonna make sure we find you.”

His father, Troy, spoke with CBS 58 by phone and confirmed his son is a Wisconsin native who attended Pewaukee High School. He also said Decker is a veteran who served in Afghanistan, and that his time there took a toll on his mental health.

CBS 58 reviewed copies of Pewaukee High School’s 2008 and 2009 yearbooks. They showed Travis Decker as a sophomore and junior in those years. The yearbook shared photos of Decker on both the football and wrestling teams.

Decker’s ex-wife, Whitney, spoke with the CBS affiliate in Seattle before the girls were found dead. In that interview, she also said Travis’ time in the military led to mental health problems.

“Travis has really struggled since he left the military, and his mental health can be hard sometimes,” she said. “And I think this is an effect of that, and I don’t personally think that he’s dangerous. I think that he is impulsive, and he loves his children very much.”

Our affiliate in Seattle, KIRO, reports court documents it reviewed Tuesday found investigators believe the three girls died from asphyxiation. They also stated cellphone records placed Decker in the area where the girls were found one day before he picked them up, suggesting the act may have been premeditated.

Officials describe Decker as standing 5’8″ tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts and should be considered dangerous with extensive military training.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

Contributions to this story also made by: A.J. Bayatpour

