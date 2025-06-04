‘I was a little nervous’: Residents react to fallen trees, thankful for safety

By Fernanda Silva

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KSHB) — Neighbors at S. Grand Ave and E. 54th Terrace in Independence say that around 2:30 p.m., they heard a loud sound. When they came outside, they saw the massive tree’s branches blocking one of the lanes on the street.

“I was a little nervous, I ain’t gonna lie,” said DeJay Middagh, who lives across the street from the tree. He watched through the window as the tree fell.

“I mean, it was nerve-wracking,” said Middagh. “Nature doesn’t play around with that.”

He said he lost power at that time, but he’s glad the damage wasn’t worse.

“It didn’t hit our cars or our house… hopefully they are okay,” said Middagh.

“They” here refers to his neighbors, Evan and Isabel King, who own the house where the tree stands.

They say they were not home when it happened.

“It’s quite shocking,” said Isabel. “It kind of wakes you up and makes you think, ‘Wow, it could have gone so much worse.’”

“It’s quite a surprise to get home and see that. We know that many times during a storm, we see some branches here and there. But to see this, it is quite devastating,” said Evan.

According to them, some of the branches fell on their fence, but they had no other damage.

“We’re glad to see that this is a fixable issue and that no one was harmed,” said Evan. “That’s just a relief, and we feel blessed. We feel like there was definitely somebody looking out for us because nobody was hurt from this,” said Isabel.

