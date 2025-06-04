Residents in Kansas say Tuesday flooding is the worst they’ve ever seen

By Kate Devine

VALLEY CENTER, Kansas (KAKE) — Streets in Valley Center turned into rivers Tuesday as heavy rain swept across Sedgwick County, leaving residents shocked by the scale of the flooding.

People living in the area say it’s the worst flooding they’ve ever experienced in the city.

“It looks like a river,” said Jordan Kistler, who lives on one of the hardest-hit corners. “I saw a car try to drive through — it got completely submerged, and now it’s starting to float.”

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for several counties, including Sedgwick, until 5 p.m. Officials said two to three inches of rain had already fallen, with more expected.

In Valley Center, residents waded through knee-deep water, some checking on neighbors and helping drivers who had to abandon their stalled vehicles.

“Most of them are flooded to the seats,” said Ethan Marz, who was out with friends, warning people about the depth. “Most cars probably can’t get out or open their doors.”

Emergency crews across the county responded to submersion alarms and stranded vehicles. Wichita Fire officials warned people not to drive through flooded streets, repeating the message: “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Tony Kane and Cindy Sams were out running errands when they saw cars get caught in the floods.

“Cars are floating away,” Kane said. “We have a tow strap in the truck in case we can help someone, but most people have already left their cars.”

Some residents say they’ve lived in the area for over a decade and have never seen flooding like this.

“If you don’t need to be out, just stay home,” Kistler said.

