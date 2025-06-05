2000 gallons of diesel fuel overflowed into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, MDE says

By Adam Thompson, Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two diesel tanks from Johns Hopkins Hospital’s third-party vendors overfilled and caused an overflow of diesel fuel into the Inner Harbor in Fells Point on Wednesday.

The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) said the spill leaked about 2000 gallons of diesel fuel into the water.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore said Thursday morning that there was no evidence to suggest that there was an impact to drinking water.

The water is red due to dye in the fuel, according to the city.

Personnel from the Baltimore City Fire Department, Emergency Management, the Department of Public Works, and the MDE have been working to mitigate the environmental impact of the spill.

“I first want to start by thanking those who were first on the scene, including the heroic actions of the Baltimore City Fire Department. And I also want to thank Mayor Scott and Johns Hopkins and the Maryland Department of Environment for their coordination,” Moore said.

Traffic disruptions Thursday morning

Scott said emergency road closures are in effect in Harbor East, focused around Central Avenue and expanding several blocks from the site of the spill.

Traffic disruptions during rush hour are expected.

Additional traffic disruptions are in place in areas of East Baltimore, near Johns Hopkins, Fayette Street, and nearby side streets, according to the mayor.

Transportation officers will assist with the flow of traffic during peak travel time Thursday morning.

Where and when did the spill originate?

Johns Hopkins said the tanks of diesel fuel supply power for backup generators at its patient care facilities in East Baltimore.

According to the mayor’s office, Johns Hopkins Hospital reported the spill around 11:03 a.m. Wednesday. Around 12:58 p.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a diesel fuel spill at a marina in Harbor East.

Later, at 2:00 p.m., city and state officials, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, began working on a coordinated response.

Around 6:48 p.m., Hopkins reported that the amount of fuel that spilled was 2000 gallons.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said he and his team went to the site of the oil spill.

The spill is contained in the marina at the South Central Avenue Bridge in Harbor East, in an area roughly 100 x 250 yards, the city said.

The Coast Guard is working with the contractor Miller Environmental Group in order to clean up the spill.

