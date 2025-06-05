Skip to Content
Fort Fire burns over 130 acres in Southern California along the 5 Freeway

Published 8:01 AM

By Chelsea Hylton

    KERN COUNTY, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A 133-acre wildfire burning in Kern County near Lebec has prompted evacuation warnings on Thursday morning.

The fire was first reported shortly before midnight near Lebec along the southbound 5 Freeway near the Fort Tejon ramp, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

As of Thursday morning, the fire is 5% contained with crews actively working to limit it from spreading, the KCFD said.

Fire officials issued evacuation warnings for several areas along the Golden State Freeway. Residents are being told to be prepared to leave their homes if there is a wildfire threat in their area.

Areas under evacuation warning:

North of: Temescal Drive, Digier Road

South of: Golden State Freeway

East of: Grapevine Road

West of: Golden State Freeway

All four KCFD hand crews were called to battle the scene, as well as Helicopter 407 for its night water dropping capabilities.

The California Highway Patrol in Bakersfield has closed the #4 lane from south of Grapevine Road to the Upper Water Hole. Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes while traveling.

The cause of the fire is unknown. It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

