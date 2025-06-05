Giant penguins descend onto Downtown Orlando rooftops

By LeeAnn Huntoon

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — SeaWorld Orlando has partnered with Creative City Project to display three life-size Emperor penguin figures throughout Downtown Orlando until June 19.

The activation precedes SeaWorld Orlando’s announcement that it will soon house Emperor penguins in its Antarctica penguin habitat, a first for the East Coast.

Previously, SeaWorld San Diego was the only location in North America to view Emperor penguins.

Creative City Project, known for its “Big City Birds” installation featuring giant pigeons in downtown Orlando last year, collaborated with local artist Brendan O’Connor on this latest display.

The large penguin figures can be found on rooftops at Areo at 60 N. Orange Avenue, 55 W. Church Street, and 30 S. Orange Avenue, including both adult and baby penguins.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming Emperor penguins to SeaWorld Orlando, making us the only place in the Western Hemisphere where guests can experience these extraordinary animals up close,” Jon Peterson, Park President of SeaWorld Orlando, said.

Cole NeSmith, Artistic Director of Creative City Project, shared his personal connection to SeaWorld Orlando, having attended a penguin summer camp there as a child.

Creative City Project encourages the public to share photos and videos of the penguin figures on social media using the hashtag #seaworldorlando and tagging @seaworldorlando.

The project is supported by United Arts of Central Florida and funded by Orange County Government and the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.