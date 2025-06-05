Man to serve life in prison for shooting, killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter

By KNXV Staff

GLENDALE, Arizona (KNXV) — A man will serve the rest of his life in prison after he pleaded guilty to two charges in connection with the deaths of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter in 2019.

Brandon Andres Bautista Torres, 24, will serve a life sentence for charges of first-degree murder and manslaughter.

In June 2019, Glendale police were called to a home near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for a reported shooting.

Responding officers had to force entry into the home, and they found the woman and her 4-year-old daughter dead.

Torres originally told police that a homeless man with a gun came into the house, shot his wife and daughter, and then he wrestled the intruder.

But court documents at the time noted Torres provided police with several different versions of what actually happened.

Torres had told police he waited hours to call police because he was scared the gunman would “get more people and come back.”

He had also told police he was afraid that he had shot the victims “because he was Hispanic, and he had seen ICE raids before.”

But he would eventually plead guilty to their murders.

“This was a horrific and cowardly act of domestic violence that claimed two innocent lives,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “He no longer deserves the chance to walk freely in this community. I’m truly grateful to the Glendale Police Department and my prosecutors at MCAO who made sure he will spend his life where he belongs.”

