Truck drivers struggling to make ends meet as tariffs slow business at ports

By Perla Shaheen

LONG BEACH, California (KGTV) — Port cargo decreases of 10% or more are impacting thousands of truckers and millions of workers across the supply chain.

Julio Garcia wants to be on the road as much as possible. But lately, there hasn’t been enough work to fill his schedule.

“If they don’t have cargo, then there’s no work, right? Those tariffs are affecting us big time,” Garcia said.

Garcia’s job and around 4 million others across the United States rely on business at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. But managers at both ports say President Trump’s widespread tariffs or taxes on imports are causing a slowdown. They’re seeing cargo decreases by 10% or more from this time last year.

“Everybody is very worried their job is getting slower,” Garcia said. “I’m taking less money to my house and it gets me stressed with my bills.”

Those cargo numbers can also lead to layoffs. The Port of Long Beach CEO estimates that a 10% cargo loss equates to around 100,000 jobs lost in industries across the country.

“It impacts me thinking what’s going to happen if things get worse and I lose my job. What am I going to do?” Garcia said.

Matt Schrap, CEO of the Harbor Trucking Association, emphasized that these tariffs affect jobs beyond the ports, trickling down to warehouses and retail workers.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is a train coming right at them. Because of the uncertainty it’s hard to say,” Schrap said.

“This is having real world impacts on the local economy and the larger U.S. economy at the same time,” Schrap added.

President Trump says his policies will eventually improve trade practices and support American jobs.

“How long are they going to take? When are they going to fix it? Because we’re just living day by day,” Garcia said.

In the short-term, people like Garcia are hit the hardest.

