Vermont town hosts first-ever dog mayor election

By Yunier Martinez

Click here for updates on this story

MIDDLEBURY, Vermont (WPTZ) — It’s not just humans running for office anymore. Middlebury is going to the dogs — literally.

For the first time in Addison County history, Middlebury is electing a dog mayor.

The quirky and heartwarming campaign is part of a creative fundraiser by Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

“We like to say that in the general elections out in the real world, you can’t buy an election,” said Hannah Maney, director of Homeward Bound. “But here, for the dog mayor, money talks.”

The fundraiser allows voters to cast a ballot for their favorite canine candidate with a $5 donation, and they can vote as many times as they like.

Proceeds go toward supporting shelter animals across the county.

The town embraced the idea quickly. “I reached out to the new town manager, Mark, and said, ‘What do you think?’ And it was a very quick yes from him, followed by a very quick yes from the Selectboard,” Maney added.

After a round of community nominations, four four-legged finalists were selected:

Ed: a Barcco Italiano and Homeward Bound alum fighting for animal rights

Tela: a Goldador advocating for community comfort, especially in the winter months

Reggie: an Australian shepherd mix promoting awareness for spaying and neutering

Nat: a Yorkipoo and a retired service dog committed to raising funds for the shelter.

“Ed is a great example of a shelter dog,” said David Bennett of Middlebury, Ed’s owner. “They’re not always neglected or broken; sometimes their situations change, and they need a change in life.”

Though only dogs residing in Middlebury could run, support for the race has spread beyond town lines.

“We all need smiles right now,” said Page Russell of Vergennes. “And what better for smiles than dogs? The whole event just seems joyful to me.”

Voting remains open through Friday, June 13.

To cast a ballot, visit the Homeward Bound website and donate $5 per vote.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.