Volunteers with Giannis, Mariah Antetokounmpo help build homes in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Giannis and Mariah Antetokounmpo, along with volunteers from the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation and GE HealthCare, came together on May 29 in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood to build homes for local families striving towards stability and self-reliance.

The event, hosted at a Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity build site, showcased efforts already underway to expand affordable homeownership opportunities across the city.

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity works alongside families to make first-time homeownership attainable and offers affordable, critical home repairs for existing homeowners in need. Acts Housing provides homebuyer education, financial coaching, lending, and real estate services and home rehabilitation. Together, their programs help local families access opportunities to build equity, lower their housing costs and move toward greater financial stability.

“Having a safe and affordable place to call home is something that every family deserves,” said Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation. “It’s more than just a roof – it’s about stability, love, and the chance to build a better future. Seeing the impact today reminds me that when we invest in people and their neighborhoods, we’re building a stronger future for us all.”

“Events like this demonstrate the powerful nonprofit housing ecosystem we have in Milwaukee, and align with the goals of Powering Milwaukee Forward,” said Brian Sonderman, CEO of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity. “Teamwork, family, collaboration and the power of community coming together to create a better future. GE HealthCare and CAFF’s support energizes our teams and supporters and reminds us that stable housing is critical to building healthy, thriving neighborhoods.”

“Our work is about helping families take the necessary steps to homeownership,” said Michael Gosman, CEO of Acts Housing. “When we help individuals remove the barriers to purchasing a home, we not only improve homeownership in this city, but also long-term financial and personal well-being. We are proud to collaborate with organizations and leaders who understand that housing is foundational to health.”

