Edmonton Oilers defeat Florida Panthers in overtime to take Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

(CNN) — A Canadian team hasn’t lifted the Stanley Cup in almost 32 years and now the Edmonton Oilers are one step closer to breaking that drought after defeating the Florida Panthers 4-3 in overtime to take Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday.

Leon Draisaitl secured a feed from Connor McDavid and found the back of the net with just over 30 seconds left in the first extra period to send Oilers fans at Rogers Place and the Moss Pit outside the arena into an excited frenzy.

Edmonton got off to a fast start with Draisaitl scoring 66 seconds into the game but the defending Cup champ Panthers did not let that keep them down.

Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand each scored in a span of two minutes to give Florida the lead.

The 28-year-old Bennett added his second goal of the game early in the second period as the Edmonton crowd, once bursting with excitement, was stunned into silence.

Despite an Oilers goal just over a minute later, the Panthers found themselves in a familiar spot – holding a lead through the first two periods.

Florida, appearing in its third consecutive Cup Final, was 31-0 when holding a lead at the end of the first or second period in the playoffs under head coach Paul Maurice.

Edmonton had other plans of handing the 58-year-old Maurice something he hasn’t experienced since trading the cold of Winnipeg for the sunny beaches of south Florida three years ago.

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm, playing in only his second game back due to injury, tied it with 13:27 remaining in regulation off a perfect pass from McDavid which would eventually force overtime.

Both teams traded scoring chances for most of the extra period, but Panthers winger Tomáš Nosek was called for delay of game after putting the puck over the glass with time winding down.

With their two best players on the ice for the ensuing power play, McDavid and Draisaitl did what they do best to secure victory for the Oilers.

After the game, Draisaitl – despite having a hard time describing the feeling of scoring the game-winner in a Stanley Cup final series – credited his teammates for setting up the scoring chance.

“You are obviously locked in. Especially on the power play, you’re looking to finish it,” Draisaitl told reporters. “Again, some incredible plays that made it pretty easy for me to put that home. It’s a special feeling. It’s great for right now but we got to look ahead and get read for Game 2.”

McDavid, the three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner, called his teammate Draisaitl “invaluable” to the team.

“Does so many good things,” McDavid said. “Clutch, face-offs, you name it, he does it. Doesn’t get enough respect or credit for his defensive abilities. When he’s dug in, theres not many better – maybe nobody better.”

Edmonton’s Game 1 victory marks a stark contrast from last year’s final.

The Oilers fell into a dreaded 3-0 series deficit before clawing back to force a Game 7 where they suffered heartbreak.

The Oilers are looking to become the first Canadian team to win the Cup since the Montreal Canadians in 1993 while the Panthers can be become the first team to win back-to-back Cups since their in-state rival, the Tampa Bay Lightning, did so in 2020 and 2021.

Game 2 is on Friday before the series shifts to Sunrise, Florida for Games 3 and 4 starting on Sunday.

