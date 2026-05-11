Missouri running back in stable condition after being shot at concert, team says

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

(CNN) — University of Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy is in stable condition after being shot early Sunday morning in Mississippi, the school’s football team announced Monday morning.

“Ahmad underwent surgery Sunday in Mississippi and is in stable condition,” the statement read. “Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans. We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support.”

The junior running back starred for the Tigers last year after transferring from the University of Louisiana-Monroe. He ran for 1,649 yards and scored 16 touchdowns for the Tigers last season in his first season in Columbia after running for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns in his one season at ULM.

The Mississippi native was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the nation’s top running back at the end of the season. He ran for more than 100 yards seven times last season, including a 300-yard game against Mississippi State. He was named a first-team All-SEC player for the 2025 season.

Further information about the shooting itself wasn’t immediately available.

“A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time,” the school’s statement read. “Mizzou Athletics will provide more information on his status when it becomes available.”

The-CNN-Wire

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