Interactive map of coronavirus testing sites in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas -- Texans looking to be tested for the novel coronavirus can find sites on a statewide interactive map that is being overseen by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services.
Users can search below for sites based on their location, and the map displays both public, private and drive-through sites, in addition to details such as what types of tests are offered, whether a doctor’s referral is needed and more.
