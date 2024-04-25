Bird flu virus particles discovered in Texas, New Mexico dairy, poultry facilities

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- The USDA says it has detected particles of the bird flu (HPAI) virus in dairy cattle and poultry facilities in New Mexico and Texas. The FDA has also detected the virus in commercial grocery milk samples. The office of Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says that the Texas Department of Agriculture, FDA, and USDA assure consumers that the commercial milk supply is safe.

"There is no reason for consumers to panic," noted Commissioner Miller. "Milk and dairy products remain safe for consumption. Milk from affected cows is discarded before it can enter the supply chain. In the rare event that contaminated milk does enter the supply chain, pasteurization effectively kills viruses even if traces of the virus remain detectable."

Miller's office explained in a news release Thursday that pasteurization kills harmful viruses and bacteria, and has done so for more than a century.

Other states with facilities with infected products include Kansas, Idaho, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, South Dakota, and Minnesota.

The USDA is putting new procedures in place for diary producers and animal health professionals starting Monday, April 29, 2024.

“Even with USDA’s recent restrictions on cattle movement, I remain confident that we won't see milk shortages or substantial price hikes,” Miller added.