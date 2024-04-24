“Light at the end of the tunnel:” El Paso teen remembers Make-A-Wish experience

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Joshua Aldaz recalled the moments leading up to his brain tumor diagnosis as a scary time for him and his family.

"I fainted at school," Aldaz said. "And then my mom went to pick me up, and we went to the doctor. And that's when I found out."

The El Paso teen was 14 years old, and looking forward to a school break for Christmas, which was in four days.

Now, he was in the hospital, and soon undergoing radiation and chemotherapy.

From treatment, to dreaming up a wish

His prognosis was positive, and his doctors cleared him in June of 2019.

By then, Aldaz had learned the Make-A-Wish North Texas Chapter, which covers El Paso, selected him to be a Wish Kid.

"I would say it's a once in a lifetime opportunity, it's not something anybody can just do. it's an amazing experience and it's just a memorable thing," Aldaz said.

April is World Wish Month. This year marks 44 years since the Make-A-Wish Foundation first granted a wish to a child who was diagnosed with leukemia.

Aldaz, who was 17 when his wish came true, asked to go to Orlando, Florida, to visit Disney World and Animal Kingdom.

"The thing that I enjoyed most was I was able to bring my family with me," Aldaz said. "I didn't want to go alone; I felt like I went through it and so did my family. So, that was like, the biggest, the envisioning I had was to bring everybody with me and that's what happened."

Make-A-Wish's expanded mission

The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants wishes to kids not just with terminal illness, but also with chronic or high-risk conditions.

Dozens of El Paso kids, like Aldaz, have been fortunate enough to be granted a reprieve from their illness.

"At the end of the day, you're going through all these treatments and radiations and you just don't feel good sometimes," Aldaz said. "But when I found out I was getting my wish, it- it was something you just look forward to at the end of everything. It's the light at the end of the tunnel. It's just that one thing you want to do so badly."

Aldaz is looking forward to graduating from college and becoming a nurse, so he can help others.

El Pasoans 'Walk for Wishes'

It takes a lot of time, money and donations to make wishes come true.

And you can help!

The Make-A-Wish El Paso's Walk for Wishes is taking place Sunday, April 28 at the Shoppes at Solana (formerly Sunland Park Mall).

You have a chance to create or join a team, walk, run or simply donate to Make-A-Wish.