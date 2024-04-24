SunCycle to launch bikeshare station at Ascarate Park

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-SunCycle will launch its first bikeshare station at Ascarate Park, near the Playa Drain Trail. Participants will have the opportunity to explore Ascarate Park and the Playa Drain Trail on SunCycle bikes, which will be provided free of charge during the event.

Camino Real Regional Mobility introduced the SunCycle bike-share program in 2015, a community initiative that has since grown to include over 20 bike-share stations. This program offers the community an affordable, eco-friendly, and health-conscious transportation option, contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment for all.

To celebrate this milestone, the community is invited to join the free SunCycle Trek & Trail Kick-Off event on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 9 am to 1 pm.