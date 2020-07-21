El Paso tops 12,000 virus cases; hospitalizations at new high of 306

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County surpassed 12,000 confirmed cases Tuesday morning, and health officials also announced three new virus deaths.

The death toll now stands at 187.

Health officials identified the latest victims as a man in his 30s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s. All had underlying health conditions.

The health department reported 272 new cases. It brings the number of confirmed cases to 12,041. There have been 7,817 reported recoveries, which leaves 4,037 known active cases, which is an all-time high.

Hospitalizations increased from 290 to 306 -- a new record-high. The number of ICU patients remained at 110, which is also an all-time high. There are 46 patients on ventilators.

In the past seven days, on average, 14.27 percent of tests in El Paso County have been yielding positive results.

