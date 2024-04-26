Maine governor signs off on new gun laws, mental health supports in wake of Lewiston shootings

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Friday signed off on a suite of gun safety legislation approved by lawmakers after the deadliest mass shooting in state history, expanding background checks for private sales of weapons, bolstering the state’s “yellow flag” law, criminalizing the transfer of guns to prohibited people and expanding mental health crisis care. The governor told lawmakers during her State of the State address that doing nothing was not an option after an Army reservist with an assault rifle killed 18 people and injured 13 others in Lewiston on Oct. 25. The bills drew opposition from Republicans but passed the Democratic-controlled Maine Legislature.

By DAVID SHARP and PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press

