6-month Covid-19 tally in El Paso: 464 deaths, 21,621 cases

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- Sunday marked six months since the first Covid-19 case was reported in El Paso as the total number of pandemic infections hit 21,621 with 464 deaths.

There were 61 new cases, one delayed case and two additional deaths reported Sunday. The latest victims included a man and a woman, each in their 70s with underlying conditions.

As of Sunday, there were 2,739 active cases with 18,297 recoveries reported, however doctors say some individuals listed as having recovered are dealing with ongoing health impacts from having had the virus.

Hospitalizations stood at 110 patients on Sunday, down by five from the prior day. Of those, 45 were in intensive care (down by three) with 25 (up by one) on ventilators.

For a complete look at the El Paso Department of Public Health's Covid-19 data, click here.