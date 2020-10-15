Watch LIVE at 9:30 AM: El Paso to have new restrictions; virus cases at all-time high

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso officials prepared to impose new restrictions Thursday as new daily cases of the coronavirus soared to an all-time high of 717, along with 20 delayed positives, for a tally of 737.

There are now a record 6,887 active infections among a total of 30,624 cases since the start of the pandemic. There was also one additional death - a man in his 80s - reported Thursday to raise El Paso's death toll to 554.

Mayor Dee Margo, along with emergency management and health leaders, scheduled a 9:30 a.m. announcement to impose new restrictions on "activities in our community to slow the spread."

A statement from the city said, "these strong restrictions are necessary and must be enacted." It did not specifically indicate what new mandates would be enacted.

The statement continued, "Today’s spike is part of an overall increase in cases seen over the last week due to community spread believed to be caused by Covid-19 fatigue resulting in residents letting their guard down."

For a look at complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19, you can visit EPStrong.org