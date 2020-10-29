Skip to Content
1:50 pm
Watch LIVE: New Mexico health officials hold briefing on virus trends, hospital impact

SANTA FE, New Mexico – New Mexico Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase and other health officials were providing a briefing Thursday afternoon on the latest Covid-19 modeling data for the state.

Also participating were leaders with the state’s largest health care systems, who have said that if the curve continues its upward trend, hospitals could run out of room and there could be shortages within the health care workforce.

Overall hospital capacity as of Wednesday was at 78%, along with 79% of all intensive care unit beds filled. Those figures include both Covid and non-Covid patients.

Health / New Mexico / News / Top Stories

