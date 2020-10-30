Watch LIVE: El Paso Mayor Dee Margo defends decision to ignore county judge’s shutdown order

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Mayor Dee Margo defended the city's decision Friday to refuse to enforce County Judge Ricardo Samaniego's shutdown order for non-essential business amid a massive Covid-19 outbreak in the community.

At an afternoon news conference, Margo declared he was the mayor of all El Pasoans - not only virus victims, doctors and nurses, but also 32,000 unemployed people and thousands of others seeking to survive financially as a result of the pandemic's economic downturn.

"I don't believe we'll control this spread by shutting down our economy," Margo said as he reiterated his often articulated belief that "we can control this spike with our personal actions."

He again called on El Pasoans to follow requirements to wear face masks and socially distance when out in public, avoid gatherings and to stay home if you don't need to go out.

"We need to all do our part, what is right," the mayor said. By doing so, he said El Pasoans could show their support for healthcare workers who are dealing with hospital overflows of patients due to virus-related illnesses.

Margo maintained Samaniego and the county's legal team gave the city no advance notice of the business closure mandate that was announced Thursday at 5 p.m. by the judge. He said the city's legal department didn't receive an actual copy of the order until 8 p.m.

"We all need to work together," the mayor said, suggesting he was taken aback by the judge's order and, as a result, reached out to the Texas attorney general for his guidance on how to handle it. After receiving an advisory opinion that the order was invalid, the city's police department opted not to enforce the measure.

However, Samaniego has disputed the mayor's account of events. The judge said earlier Friday that he had texted the mayor while the county was in the process of drafting the closure order to alert him and allow him to be involved if he so chose.

In addition, Samaniego noted that his authority outranks the mayor under state law - and added that only a court, not the attorney general, can legally halt enforcement of his mandate. The judge signaled he was prepared for a court battle after being served with a lawsuit Friday that challenges the order.