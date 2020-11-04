Skip to Content
El Paso shatters record with 3,100 new virus cases; hospitalizations top 1,000

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department reported 3,100 new cases in the county on Wednesday morning, shattering a previous daily record by more than 1,000 cases.

The health department's Covid-19 dashboard also shows a massive increase in active cases. That number now stands at 21,902, also an all-time high.

Health officials also announced eight new deaths, bringing El Paso's pandemic death toll to 617.

Hospitalizations increased to 1,041, yet another grim milestone.

