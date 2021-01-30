Getting the Covid-19 vaccine – answers to some frequently asked questions

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- As more El Pasoans receive the Covid-19 vaccine, you may have questions about the vaccine itself and how it works in your body. ABC-7 asked Dr. Neha Sharma, medical director of The Hospitals of Providence Northeast and Horizon City campuses, to provide some extra perspective.

WHAT MAKES THE COVID-19 VACCINE DIFFERENT THAN SAY, A FLU VACCINE?

Dr. Sharma: "Many vaccines inject a weakened or inactivated germ into our bodies in order to trigger an immune response. Not mRNA (Messenger RNA) vaccines. They are a new type of vaccine. Once injected, our immune cells are instructed to make a harmless piece of what is called the "spike protein". This protein is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. Once this protein is made, the cell breaks down the instructions and gets rid of them. Next, the cell displays the protein piece on its surface and our immune systems recognizes that this protein doesn't belong there and begins building an immune response and making antibodies. These antibodies protect us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies."

DOES THE VACCINE ALTER OUR DNA?

Dr. Sharma: "No, mRNA never enters the nucleus of the cell which is where our DNA is kept."

WHY TWO DOSES?

Dr. Sharma: "The first shot helps your body recognize the virus and gets your immune system ready while the second shot strengthens that immune response."

HOW SHOULD HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS APPROACH VACCINE HESITANCY?

Dr. Sharma: "Firstly, many surveys have revealed that people of color, especially black Americans, are more likely to refuse the vaccine. These are not anti-vaxxers. These are people who are currently facing two pandemics: racism and Covid-19. The hesitation stems from years of systemic racism in healthcare. We cannot disregard Tuskegee study and other examples of medical abuse of African Americans. When dealing with vaccine hesitancy especially with minorities, we need to acknowledge that systemic racism exists, validate their concerns and promote an open dialogue and discussion. It needs to be a non judgmental approach."

YOU'VE RECEIVED BOTH DOSES OF THE PFIZER VACCINE. WHAT ARE SOME SIDE EFFECTS OF THE VACCINE?

Dr. Sharma: "Some common side effects include pain at the injection site, chills, headache, fever, fatigue. Side effects are more common after the second dose. After receiving my second dose I experienced all the mentioned side effects for 24 hours."

WHO SHOULD NOT RECEIVE THE VACCINE?

Dr. Sharma: "People with a severe allergic reaction to any component of the vaccine should not get it. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that the Covid-19 vaccine should not be withheld from pregnant or breastfeeding individuals. If you are immunocompromised or have an autoimmune disease, weigh the benefits and risks of the vaccine with your doctor. The vaccine is not approved for children."