5 detainees at Luna County Detention Center in Deming test positive for measles

DEMING, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Five detainees at the Luna County Detention Center in Deming tested positive for measles.

The New Mexico Department of Health is investigating the infections. They are providing the detention center with personal protection equipment, test kits, and measles vaccines.

The center houses approximately 400 people and employs about 100 staff members.

"NMDOH is also checking the vaccination status of the inmates and staff at the facility," department officials say. "Measles symptoms develop between seven to 21 days after exposure, and include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a red spotted rash that usually starts on the head or face and spreads down the body. People can pass measles to someone else anywhere between four days before to four days after the rash is gone."

The department recommends that anyone who develops measles symptoms stay home to prevent further spread. You can get further guidance by calling NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773).