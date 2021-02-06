Over 400 more virus cases & 4 new deaths in El Paso

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso health officials on Saturday morning reported 416 additional coronavirus cases along with four new deaths.

The latest fatalities included a man in his 60s, two men in their 70s and a man in his 80s. Those victims brought the death total so far during the pandemic in El Paso County to 1,758.

There were 34,915 active infections as of Saturday morning.

In addition, officials said 402 patients were currently hospitalized in El Paso with Covid-related illness, with 159 of those listed in intensive care and 109 requiring ventilators.

Health officials estimate that 79,024 El Pasoans have recovered from Covid-19, although doctors caution that some of those recovered persons will still face long-term health impacts as a result of having been infected.