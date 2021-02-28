Man in his 30s among half-dozen latest El Paso virus deaths

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- A man in his 30s was among six added coronavirus deaths reported by El Paso health officials on Sunday morning, bringing the county's pandemic deaths toll to 2,064.

The other five added deaths included a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, two men in their 80s, and a man in his 90s.

There were 245 additional virus cases reported Sunday, for a pandemic total of 123,690, with the number of active infections at 6,029.

As of Sunday morning, El Paso's hospitalizations for virus-related illness stood at 327 patients, with 127 listed in intensive care and 87 requiring ventilators.

"The number of people with Covid-19 who require treatment in hospitals or intensive care units has fallen to its lowest level since mid-October," El Paso Matters CEO Bob Moore wrote in his weekly analysis of local virus data. "That tracks with the general decline in new cases we’ve seen in recent weeks."

On Sunday, health officials said 226,990 Covid-19 vaccine doses had been allocated to date to providers in El Paso, out of which 191,045 were administered.

"El Paso leads Texas urban counties in getting people vaccinated against Covid-19, but it is lagging some of those counties when it comes to vaccinating one of the groups most vulnerable to complications and death from the novel coronavirus — people 65 and older," Moore observed.

He noted that in the 11 weeks to date of vaccinations in El Paso County, only one in five seniors have been fully vaccinated, with just two in five receiving at least one dose.