UMC still has hundreds of vaccine appointments available for ‘super seniors’

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- University Medical Center of El Paso said late Thursday morning that it still had hundreds of vaccination appointments available for "super seniors" - those 70 years of age and older.

That word from a UMC spokesman came after the hospital had already opened its registration website and phone line for over an hour but had yet to fill up many of the spots.

"Super seniors" were able to register starting at 9 a.m. online at UMCelpaso.org or by calling 915-200-2700. Both the telephone number and website will close after the available appointments are taken on Thursday.

A total of 1,000 appointments available online for "super seniors" and 1,000 available by phone, officials indicated.

This is the second time recently that a UMC special registration for "super seniors" has taken significant time to fill all the spots. It's contrasted with other broader vaccine registration events which have seen UMC's website become overloaded and crash - often with appointments being filled in a matter of minutes.