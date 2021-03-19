Skip to Content
Coronavirus
CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. health officials are relaxing social distancing recommendations for schools, now saying students can sit as close as 3 feet to each other in classrooms.

The new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, announced Friday, signal the agency’s turn away from a the 6-foot distancing recommendation that had forced some schools to remove desks, stagger scheduling, and take other steps to keep kids apart.

