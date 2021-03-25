‘We continue to make great progress’: Weekly Check-in with TTUHSC’s Dr. Michelson

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Every week, ABC-7 anchor Mauricio Casillas will speak to Dr. Edward Michelson. Dr. Michelson is the chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

Here's the Q&A for March 25:

Mauricio Casillas (KVIA): How has this past week gone for you?

Dr. Edward Michelson (Chairman, Dept. of Emergency medicine TTUHSC El Paso): "This past week has been really excellent. We continue to make great progress on Covid-19 here in the Borderland."

Casillas: Can hospitals handle the current number of patients?

Dr. Michelson: "Hospitalization numbers look very good. For the first time, we're now under 200 patients with Covid-19 in El Paso hospitals."

Casillas: What should people at home be doing right now?

Dr. Michelson: "Although our numbers look great for vaccinations and the numbers of new cases are coming down, I'm worried about the variants. Some of the variants aren't covered as well by the vaccines. So, even those of us who have vaccines still need to wear our masks."

Casillas: What is the most eye-opening thing you’ve seen this week?

Dr. Michelson: "We may have a fourth vaccine heading our way soon. That's the Astrazeneca. Astrazeneca has been in the news quite a bit in terms of some concerns in Europe. I believe they will proceed to look for EUA authorization in the United States. Within a matter of 3-4 weeks we may have another vaccine available."

Casillas: What is your prediction for next week?

Dr. Michelson: "More of the same. I hope our numbers continue to decline. We're a little worried about spring break and the effect of people going out without masks, in close contact and partying. The positivity rate which was going up last week now has gone down these past couple of days. The numbers of new cases in El Paso continues to be low. I'm hoping that trend continues into next week."

Casillas: What is giving you hope at this time?

Dr. Michelson: "The fact that our numbers are still going down. The number of patients in hospitals is going down, at the same time that the number of vaccines is going up."

Casillas: What is your message to the Borderland?

Dr. Michelson: "We know the vaccine is very safe and effective. There's a tiny number of instances where people seem to have had an untoward reaction to the vaccine. Those numbers are very small. Vaccination is our best hope for a future without much Covid."