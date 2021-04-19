Northeast El Paso Walmart store closes to clean over virus concerns

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- The Walmart Neighborhood Market at 4716 Hondo Pass Drive in northeast El Paso has been temporarily closed for deep cleaning as a precaution against the potential spread of Covid-19, the company announced Monday afternoon.

The store closed at 2 p.m. Monday and is slated to reopen at 7 a.m. Wednesday after sanitizing is done by an outside specialist.

Walmart has temporarily shut down stores in El Paso throughout the pandemic as part of what officials have called a “company-initiated program” to sanitize stores, but they have repeatedly declined to discuss whether case outbreaks have occurred at any of these locations.