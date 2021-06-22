Doña Ana County girl under age 10 dies in hospital from Covid

Coronavirus

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- State health officials said Tuesday that a young Doña Ana County girl was among four new deaths occurring in New Mexico stemming from Covid-19.

The New Mexico Department of Health indicated the girl was under the age of ten, but didn't identify which community in Dona Ana County she was from.

Officials said the girl died at a hospital where she was being treated for the virus; she also had an underlying medical condition that contributed to her death.

Another southern New Mexico resident was also among the four victims whose deaths were reported across the state on Tuesday: She was an Otero County woman in her 80s who had also been hospitalized.