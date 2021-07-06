14 El Pasoans died from Covid in past week; some victims were in 20s, 30s

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- Fourteen El Pasoans were confirmed to have died from Covid-19 over the past week, health department officials announced Tuesday, with the youngest victims being in their 20s and 30s.

Those fatalities brought the a cumulative pandemic death tally in El Paso County to 2,656.

The latest victims included:

1 man in his 20s

1 man in his 30s

1 woman in her 50s

3 men in their 50s

3 women in their 60s

2 women in their 70s

1 woman in her 80s

2 men in their 80s

In their weekly summary on Covid-19 released Tuesday, health officials indicated there were 132 additional virus cases last week. That raised the number of active infections in El Paso County to 343.

Health officials estimate that 133,601 El Pasoans who had contracted Covid-19 throughout the pandemic have since recovered from it, although doctors say some recovered persons may still experience lasting health impacts.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org.