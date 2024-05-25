Fire at a baby care center kills 7 infants in India’s capital, a fire officer says

NEW DELHI (AP) — A fire broke out in a baby care center in India’s capital and killed seven infants. Fire officer Suresh Kumar says five newborns survived the blaze on Saturday night and are being treated for smoke inhalation in a nearby hospital in Vivek Vihar district in east Delhi. The fire on the first floor of the center was extinguished in an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fires are common in India, where builders and residents often flout building laws and safety codes.

