7 fully-vaccinated El Pasoans have died of Covid in past 2 weeks

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Department of Public Health disclosed Wednesday that seven El Pasoans have died over the past two weeks from Covid-19 despite having been fully vaccinated.

However, officials said all of the deceased did suffer from underlying health conditions.

Health leaders didn't indicate the ages or sexes of the victims, nor did they say which vaccine(s) they had received.

Despite those seven vaccinated deaths out of roughly 30 virus fatalities reported since July 8, officials stressed that getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect against Covid-19.

“The important thing to remember is we need not to forget that any vaccine is going to see a breakthrough case and depending on the person, the pre-existing conditions, and other factors associated to the patient, might make it more prone to develop complications and pass away,” El Paso City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza told reporters during a briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

Ocaranza added that while none of the vaccines will make a person 100% immune to the coronavirus, getting vaccinated does greatly decrease your chances of having severe symptoms, being hospitalized and dying.