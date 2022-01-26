The medications you can take if you get Covid-19

EL PASO, Texas -- The omicron variant makes up nearly all new Covid cases in the U.S. If you've recently tested positive, a local emergency room doctor suggests that medications that are likely already in your medicine cabinet could help treat your symptoms.

"If you're otherwise well, you can take over the counter cold remedies drink a lot of fluid rest, isolate, and you should do fine at home," said Dr. Ed Michelson, chief of emergency medicine at Texas Tech University Medical Center of El Paso.

Items like Dayquil, Nyquil and Theraflu are effective because the omicron variant seems to only cause mild symptoms for most, especially those who are vaccinated.

Despite omicron cases increasing in El Paso, health officials are optimistic that it's not going to lead to a massive spike in hospitalizations. The number of positive cases that need hospitalization was at three percent on January 7, which is the latest data provided by the health department. In September of 2021, that number was at 15 percent.

"Things you would have taken if you got a cold three years ago before (the pandemic) are the right things to take now to help your symptoms and allow your body to heal," Dr. Michelson said.

Dr. Michelson said once you start to experience worse symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain and fever that last several days, that's when you should seek emergency care.

Infusion treatments and antiviral pills are available too for severe cases.

Another treatment option is participating in the Active 6 trial that TTUHSC of El Paso is apart of. The national study using three different re-purposed drugs to see if they could be effective in treating the virus. You can register by clicking here.