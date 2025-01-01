Fire crews fighting a house fire in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire crews are battling a fire at the 700 block of Woodland Avenue in the Upper Valley.
The fire was reported at after 3:30 p.m.
No word on any injuries.
