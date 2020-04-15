Interactive ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ premieres in May

Entertainment

If anyone understands isolation, it’s the character Kimmy Schmidt.

Played by actress Ellie Kemper, the heroine of the hit Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” started off that show having been rescued from a doomsday cult where she and a group of women were kept underground by the Rev. Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (played by Jon Hamm).

While the series ended after four seasons in January 2019, Netflix is releasing an interactive special on May 12.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” will reunite Kemper and Hamm with other costars including Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane.

Netflix is billing the special as Kimmy “sets off on her biggest adventure yet.”

“Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes,” the streaming giant said in a press release.

“Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, ’cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special!”

Daniel Radcliffe, Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer and Johnny Knoxville round out the cast.