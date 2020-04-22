HBO renews ‘Westworld’ for season 4

Entertainment

“Westworld’s” adventures are not stopping any time soon.

HBO, which like CNN is owned by WarnerMedia, on Wednesday renewed the drama series for a fourth season.

“From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” said Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming. “We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

“Westworld” is currently airing its third season on HBO.

The show was created for TV by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy. It stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton and Jeffrey Wright.

No target date was given for the fourth season.

Season 3 debuted back in March, more than a year and a half after its Season 2 finale aired in June 2018.