Denise Richards talks co-parenting with Charlie Sheen

Entertainment

It sounds like Denise Richards doesn’t want to talk negatively about her ex, Charlie Sheen.

Wednesday night’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” included talk about the exes’ child support battle.

“There’s a lot that the kids don’t know about their dad and I want to keep it that way,” Richards said on the show.

Richards and Sheen are the parents of daughters Sami, 16, and Lola, 14.

The former costars married in 2002, but split three years later when Richards was pregnant with Lola.

Now married to holistic practitioner Aaron Phypers and also the mother of 8-year-old Eloise, Richards has been going back and forth with Sheen since he filed in 2018 to modify the support he pays for their daughters.

But the actress sounds like she’s trying to take the high road with it all.

“Even though he’s Charlie Sheen, that is still to them their dad,” Richards said. “I never talk badly about him and I want him to be part of their lives because I met a lot of the women that Charlie entertained and a lot of them had father-daughter issues. And I do not want that to be our girls.”

Sheen, who has been married three times, is the father of three other children as well: Cassandra Jade Estevez, 35, and twin sons Bob and Max Sheen, 11.