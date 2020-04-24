Nick Cordero’s wife offers update as he battles coronavirus

Entertainment

According to Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, they are in “a bit of a waiting game.”

The Broadway actor has been battling the coronavirus and recently had his leg amputated due to complications from the virus.

Kloots took to her Instagram Stories Thursday to offer an update.

She said her husband had yet to regain consciousness.

“Hasn’t woken up and it’s been 12 days out of sedation, today’s the 12th day,” She said. “The doctors do think that he should have woken up by now.”

Kloots has been posting about her Tony-nominated actor husband who she has said is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Cordero was up for a Tony in 2014 for his role in “Bullets Over Broadway.”

On Thursday Kloots said,”He’s completely off blood pressure medicine, which is great, and they are also trying to reduce the dialysis assistance, which is great.”

“So as we are waiting for him to wake up, while he is still sleeping, they are slowly weaning his body off of assistance, which is just great, great news,” she said. “Small wins.”

Kloots sounded hopeful.

“The doctors said that there was nothing on the MRI that would show that he won’t wake up, which is amazing news,” she said.