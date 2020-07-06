Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan quits rock band over ‘personal issues’

Entertainment

Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has quit the band over “personal issues.”

The British rock group — formed in 1997 in the English city of Leicester — announced the 39-year-old musician’s sudden departure on Monday in a statement posted to its social media channels.

“Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent,” the statement read.

It went on to say that the lead vocalist “has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time.”

Fans were also informed that Meighan plans to “concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track.”

The Brit Award winners, whose albums have topped UK sales charts four times, say they “will not be commenting further.”