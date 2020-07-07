Charlize Theron says being passed over for ‘Mad Max’ prequel was ‘a little heartbreaking’

Entertainment

Charlize Theron realizes how fortunate she was at getting another chance to star in an action movie, even as she’s sad about losing out on one.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron talked about her role as Imperator Furiosa being recast with a younger actress for a planned Furiosa prequel.

Theron played the character in the popular 2015 film “Mad Max: Fury Road” and director George Miller recently shared his plans for the prequel with The New York Times.

Theron told The Hollywood Reporter the recasting news was “a tough one to swallow” even as she wished Miller — who she called “a master” — the best.

“Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure,” Theron said. “I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly.”

“Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner,” she added. “We get so hung up on the smaller details that we forget the thing that we emotionally tap into has nothing to do with that minute thing that we’re focusing on.”

She is currently promoting “The Old Guard,” an action drama she teamed with filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood to make.

Theron explained that many women aren’t offered the opportunity at finding action movie success, especially after the failure of her first one, “Æon Flux,” in 2005.

“A lot of women don’t get a second chance, but when men make these movies and fail miserably, they get chance after chance after chance to go and explore that again,” she said. “That doesn’t necessarily happen for women.”

She didn’t get another shot at the genre until a decade later and Theron said, “I’m still influenced by that, and it’s one thing that drives me.”

“It’s unfortunate that we feel like the opportunity will be taken away from us in a heartbeat if we don’t succeed, but that is the truth,” she said. “It’s not a very forgiving genre when it comes to women.”

“The Old Guard” debuts on Netflix Friday.