‘Batwoman’ has found its new star

Entertainment

Javicia Leslie is the CW’s new Batwoman.

The actress, who previously starred in “God Friended Me” on CBS, is set to debut in the iconic role in January 2021.

Leslie replaces Ruby Rose, who left the show in May after one season in a shocking move.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said in a statement.

Leslie’s iteration of Batwoman will center on a character named Ryan Wilder, according to Warner Bros., which produces the series. (The studio, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.)

Ryan, who will be lesbian on the series, is described as a “likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed,” according to a description.

Notably, she’s also described as “nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her” and “not your stereotypical all-American hero.”

The character is a former drug runner who now lives in a van.

“Batwoman” will air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET when the show returns.

Leslie’s other credits include the BET drama “The Family Business” and 2019 rom-com “Always a Bridesmaid.”