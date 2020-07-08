Blake Shelton is following in Garth Brooks’ footsteps with his own drive-in concert

Entertainment

Get ready because you have another drive-in concert to add to your calendars.

Country superstar Blake Shelton announced on Wednesday that he has a drive-in concert debuting July 25 at over 300 locations across the country.

The concert, presented by Encore Live, will be pre-taped and feature Shelton’s longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani and fellow country star, Trace Adkins.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” Shelton said in a news release.

“I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like ‘Austin,’ newer songs like ‘God’s Country’ and we might even introduce something brand new!

“So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”

Drive-in concerts have been popping up in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Keith Urban and DJ D-Nice are among some of the musicians to have performed at these events in front of a live audience in their cars.

Tickets go on sale July 14 via Ticketmaster and according to the release, “each ticket for the Encore Drive-In Nights will admit one passenger car, truck or SUV. That means up to six family members or friends.”