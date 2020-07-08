Tiffany Haddish has shaved her head — live on Instagram

Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish has given fans front-row seats to her big chop after deciding she was ready for a dramatic change.

The comedic actress, who has been sporting faux locs during quarantine, shaved her hair off on Tuesday as her followers watched on Instagram Live.

During the live stream, Haddish grinned broadly as she grabbed a pair of scissors and proceeded to cut off her extensions herself. She then took the scissors to the rest of her mane, and a friend later used a pair of clippers to complete the transformation.

The 40-year-old star explained in the video caption that she decided to cut her hair because she wanted to get a new perspective on a previously hidden part of her body, writing: “I cut all my hair off cause I want to see my Scalp.”

She added: “I know my whole body I know where every mole is but I don’t know my Scalp. So hello Scalp #SheReady to everything.”

In a follow-up clip, the “Girls Trip” actress addressed all the commentators who had expressed concern at her drastic style change, saying: “Nothing is wrong with my brain, you guys. I’m not suffering from no emotional s**t, nothing. I’ve literally been talking about this for years.”

Haddish also revealed her excitement at the prospect of taking a break from maintaining her tresses.

“As a black woman — I don’t know about white women — but as a black woman, that’s a good hour to two-three hours of your f**king day. Even if your hair is braided, you gotta grease your scalp, you gotta tie ’em up at night, you gotta make sure they look neat, it’s a lot of work. So, I’m taking time off!”