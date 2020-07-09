Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’ reimagined in support of UNICEF’s Covid-19 efforts

Entertainment

Let’s get together and feel all right.

According to a UNICEF press release, members of Bob Marley’s family will reimagine the late singer’s iconic anthem “One Love” to support UNICEF’s work “to reimagine a fairer, more just world for children whose lives have been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Over forty years ago, my father wrote One Love about unity, peace and universal love during a time when there was much trouble in the world,” his daughter Cedella Marley said in a statement. “Even in a time when we aren’t able to get together, his message remains true today, we can get through this global crisis if we come together through one love and one heart.”

The reggae song was originally recorded in 1977 by Bob Marley and the Wailers.

“One Love/People Get Ready” has become an iconic song and the reimagined version will feature members of the Marley family, musicians from all corners of the globe, artists from conflict zones around the world, and children living in vulnerable communities.

UNICEF has launched Reimagine which is an urgent appeal to governments, the public, donors and the private sector to support the organization’s efforts to respond, recover and reimagine a world currently dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.

Proceed from the new song will go toward helping UNICEF respond to immediate needs by providing soap, masks, gloves, hygiene kits, protective equipment and life-saving information for children and families as well as support near-term recovery efforts.

“One Love speaks directly to one key truth about this pandemic: Our best hope to defeat COVID-19 and to reimagine a more equal, less discriminatory world for children is through global solidarity and co-operation,” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement. “We are delighted that the Marley family along with Pandora have lent their generous support, creativity and love to help the most vulnerable children.”

Social networking service TikTok will be hosting a special event and public challenge for fans around the time the song is launched to help promote it.