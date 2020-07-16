El Paso recording studio creates virtual summer concert series

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas -- From Chalk The Block to Neon Desert, many events that host local bands were cancelled due to Covid-19, but that doesn't mean the music has to stop.

“The reason we decided to create the Sound Stage 9 Summer Concert Series is because a lot of our favorite events got cancelled this year, " said Roger Argenis, local musician and owner of Sound Stage 9 studios in El Paso. "I know that for a lot of us performing live is therapeutic. A lot of us need it. It’s not just to play we actually need to perform and that’s the reason why we decided to start this concert series.”

The Virtual Summer Concert Series was created as a way for local bands to continue playing their music while music fans enjoyed from the comfort of their homes.

"All the bands and artists we’ve been in contact with have been very excited to be a part of it," said Argenis.

One of those bands is Dulce Mal, a Fronterista project made up of 5 band members that is known for their quick music changes.

“One moment you can be dancing some Cumbias and somewhere in between we get you to groove on some Reggae,” said Gabriel Silva, one of the group's lead singers.

For the band, the Virtual Concert Series is a way for them to use their time at home wisely.

“Right now the technology is working in our favor. So it’s very easy to send files, to send audios to do anything and to create something new,” said Paulina Ortiz, who plays trumpet and does backup vocals for the band.

The virtual concerts are also a way for bands to interact with their fans again.

“It felt really good to get together and play after two months in quarantine," said Helen Vargas, lead vocalist for the band, "It was different this time but we had a great experience.”

The virtual concerts take place every Wednesday in the month of July at 8 p.m.

Argenis and his team hope that this series can continue even once the month is over.

"In August we’re gonna have a new series coming out and then we’re gonna keep going as much as we have to just to keep providing entertainment during this quarantine,” Argenis said.

Local bands that would like to be a part of the Virtual Summer Concert series are asked to reach out to Sound Stage 9 through Facebook or its website.